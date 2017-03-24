Morning Report: SoCal’s Awash With Water Projects

Perhaps the drought has made our region a little oversensitive to issues of water insecurity, or perhaps we are just a bunch of eager problem-solvers. Either way, the reality is that our region is now awash with huge plans to generate, move and store sources of water to shore up the water security of Southern California. Ry Rivard reports on how this leads to a strange problem: water agencies opposing plans to help the state get through future droughts.
Water agencies can see the large number of water plans across California and are predicting ratepayers will eventually demand a stop to costly new projects. “Water agencies with their own projects want to be sure they’re not the last one standing before ratepayer support dries up,” Rivard reports.
All these water projects tend to result in their intended effect: getting more water into our region. But one recent report says we may be headed toward facing a problem of having too much water if many desired projects get done.
The Learning Curve: Keeping Teachers at Needy Schools
We’ve been writing a lot recently about teacher layoffs coming to San Diego Unified, and how the layoffs disproportionately hit poorer schools the hardest. That’s because there’s a lot of new teachers at poorer schools who are exposed to layoffs due to their shorter employment. Mario Koran notes that, while there are many reasons why experienced teachers move to more affluent schools, nobody has figured out how to fix the problem.