Morning Report: Mayor Plays Hardball

I’m going to break one of my rules, and quote “Anchorman” regarding something happening in San Diego.
That escalated quickly.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced a series of budget cuts Friday aimed at the districts represented by Council members who earlier this week stymied his wishes to hold a special election in November.
In a veto statement that reinstated money to fund a special election for two major projects he supports – raising hotel taxes to expand the Convention Center, and approving the SoccerCity project in Mission Valley – he also cut money from the Democratic Council members who oppose the election.
He slashed the office and discretionary budgets for Councilman Chris Ward and Councilwoman Barbara Bry. He killed implementation funding for a renewable energy project proposed by Councilwoman Georgette Gomez. He canceled funding to repair the roof of a community center in Councilman David Alvarez’s district.
Faulconer also maintained increased spending on overtime for police officers to address the department’s chronic understaffing issue. He also added money to police recruiting and retention efforts, spent more to plant trees throughout the city, and added money to non-personnel police spending and homelessness diversion programs.