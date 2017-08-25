Morning Report: Mayor Stays on the Sidelines in Vacation Rental Debate

Earlier this month, Mayor Kevin Faulconer got national attention – again – for articulating his view of what GOP leadership should look like.
But here at home, he’s taking a backseat– again – on a citywide issue. (Earlier entries in this category include homelessness, the Chargers’ ballot measure, SANDAG and even a statewide campaign he signed up to lead.)
For two years, the mayor has sidestepped the short-term vacation rental debate, Lisa Halverstadt writes in a new story. During those two years, progress has stalled as the City Council holds endless meetings on the issue but still has no clear policies to show for it.
Vacation rentals in San Diego are illegal, according to the city attorney. But the mayor has decided not to enforce that interpretation leaving an uneasy status quo.
A spokesman for the mayor says Faulconer has directed city staffers to draft a range of possible options.
Three City Council members who have taken a lead on the issue say it’s appropriate for the Council to shape the debate and the rules themselves.
these rentals contribute much to the "housing shortage" ?
He's the expert in dodging issues. Word is he has no cajones !
whats his buddies cut?