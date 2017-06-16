Morning Report: Mayor Taps New Chief of Staff

Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced on Thursday he is bringing on a new chief of staff. Exiting that top spot in the mayor’s office is Stephen Puetz, a political campaigns consultant by heart who has served as chief of staff since he helped Faulconer win the mayor’s race. Consulting is what he’s going back to with a gig that will let him work on prominent campaigns across the country.
Incoming is Aimee Faucett, a stalwart of local politics well known among San Diego’s political insiders.
Faucett has been busy in the number two spot at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, led currently by former mayor Jerry Sanders, where she “maintains major influence on San Diego’s right-of-center policy agenda,” Scott Lewis writes. The change in leadership comes as the mayor faces his rockiest time managing problems like the homeless crisis, expanding the convention center and redeveloping the Qualcomm Stadium site.
Recently, “Faulconer’s most ambitious and uncharacteristically risky political moves resulted in failure,” Lewis writes.
County’s Cash: San Diego Explained
Once flirting with bankruptcy, the County Board of Supervisors has long worked to increase the amount of money in reserve. Supervisors have succeeded. The county is sitting on about $2 billion in savings — m0re than just any county in the nation. Some people are wondering if supervisors shouldn’t put some of it to good use, perhaps … to help with a crisis of homelessness?
Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean broke down the savings and the push by some to increase spending in our latest San Diego Explained video.