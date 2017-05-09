Morning Report: National AFL-CIO Ousts Labor Leaders; New Group Forms

Months of turmoil within San Diego’s labor movement resulted in the national AFL-CIO and its president, Richard Trumka, taking over the San Diego Imperial-Counties Labor Council and ousting its president and secretary-treasurer.
Mickey Kasparian, who until Monday was the longtime president of the group and is still the leader of the largest labor union in San Diego, announced that not only was he leaving but he would, along with several other unions, form a new labor coalition: The San Diego Working Families Council. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 is the county’s largest labor group. It will join the new organization, along with the union that represents workers at the county of San Diego.
Jerry Butkiewicz, the former secretary-treasurer of the Labor Council, will come in as a caretaker trustee of the organization he led for many years until a permanent leader is elected and the national labor federation removes the receivership under which it has placed the group.
Kasparian and Dale Bankhead, who was also pushed out as the Labor Council’s secretary-treasurer, have a press conference planned for Tuesday morning.
— Scott Lewis
Mayor’s Homelessness Point Person Exits
Mayor Kevin Faulconer got kudos from homeless advocates and business leaders last year when he hired former White House communications strategist Stacie Spector to coordinate city efforts to reduce homelessness.