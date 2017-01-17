Morning Report: What We Mean When We Talk About Drought

You might have noticed an unfamiliar wet substance falling from the skies lately. You might also have noticed a flood of headlines such as “With the Rain Comes Hope That California’s 6-Year Drought Is Ending” and “Call it the Southern California drought. Rain and snow end Northern California water woes.”
So is the drought actually over?
That depends on what, exactly, you mean when you say drought, writes Ry Rivard in a new explainer. “We can’t say the drought is over, in part because we can’t agree on what is meant by ‘drought.’ President-elect Donald Trump, the California Department of Water Resources, the U.S. Drought Monitor and some top climate scientists all have different definitions.”
One definition is simple: Has it been snowing and raining? But other types of droughts that impact Southern California, such as regulatory droughts and droughts related to infrastructure, are more complex.