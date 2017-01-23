Morning Report: Middle College Mess at Lincoln Takes Bad Turn

A program meant to help Lincoln High students earn college credits is in shambles.
It’s only been two years since San Diego Unified launched the STEAM Middle College program that allows Lincoln High students to take classes at San Diego City College. A few years ago, this program was the centerpiece of a rehabilitation of Lincoln meant to attract families back to the school after years of declining enrollment.
But Mario Koran reports that the last semester of the program was so plagued with problems it ended with dozens of students narrowly avoiding getting Fs on what would be college transcripts.
City College and San Diego Unified aren’t saying much about the debacle, but Koran obtained an internal report from Lincoln High that shows 49 of the 66 Lincoln students who took a remedial math class at City College last semester failed the course.