Morning Report: Millions Upon Multibillions to Improve School Buildings

A new report says that San Diego Unified officials expect the average condition of its schools buildings to improve from “poor” to “fair” by 2024. They’ll just need millions more dollars on top of the two already existing multibillion-dollar bond measures provide to do it.
VOSD’s Ashly McGlone digs into the report submitted to the district’s citizens’ bond oversight committee, raising questions of whether the district’s claims that it can improve facilities are realistic. While Props. S and Z, two multibillion-dollar school bonds, are pumping money into San Diego Unified facilities, the district says in the report that it will also need money from the state, the district’s general fund and other unnamed sources in order to keep making progress.
The maintenance office is expected to lose 21 workers and $2 million in funding next year, thanks to budget cuts. Custodians are expected to lose $9.2 million in funding. Landscapers will lose $1.5 million and 25 percent of their workforce.
“Current expectations don’t necessarily jibe with spending cuts that school board members are eyeing in order to close a $124 million funding gap,” McGlone reports. “Spending cuts under consideration could negatively impact facilities.”