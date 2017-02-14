Morning Report: The Missing A in IDEA

By Scott Lewis |
Nearly 30 projects are planned or under construction in East Village. Some of them are part of a district that developers imagined as a home for innovation, design, education and arts — the IDEA District.
Yet many of the projects are displacing the elements it’s meant to embody. Kinsee Morlan describes how the art scene that’s survived for years in the neighborhood’s affordable warehouses is on its way out.
Homeless Intake Center Moves Forward
Mayor Kevin Faulconer just took a step closer to following through on one of his many State of the City pledges.
The city on Monday put a out a call to homeless-serving nonprofits to share ideas and qualifications to operate intake facilities where homeless folks could be assessed and connected with services.