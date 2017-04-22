Morning Report: More Layoffs at San Diego Unified

San Diego Unified School District plans to layoff nearly 200 more employees than previously thought, according to union representatives. That’s more than 1,700 layoffs, all told.
The new cuts include all 14 library technicians, 16 mental health clinicians, dozens of bus drivers and other non-teaching employees and support staff, according to our Ashly McGlone.
“I just think it’s unconscionable they can say they are keeping the cuts away from the classroom. They’re not,” said Sylvia Alvarez, president of the union that represents 1,400 office-technical and business services employees. “They want to talk about graduation rates, then they cut the whole dropout prevention program … Do you care about all the kids, or just some of the kids?”
The district still expects a $124.4 million budget shortfall, but unions were unwilling to make concessions that would have equaled roughly a 5 percent pay cut, said Lawrence Wren, president of the 2,600-member union that represents transportation, custodial, maintenance and food workers, among others. Wren says he believes the district’s money problems come as a result of mismanagement.
We should know next month how many of the educators the district warned might be laid off actually are dismissed.
Bill Hopes to Ease Opposition to Low-income Housing
There are scores of plans to increase the amount of housing units in California. Assemblyman Todd Gloria is backing one to allow local housing authorities to spend money meant to provide low-income housing on housing projects that aren’t entirely for low-income people.