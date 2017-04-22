Morning Report: More Layoffs at San Diego Unified

I would like to donate $

Gloria’s plan would allow housing agencies, like the San Diego Housing Commission, to spend certain funds to help build non-subsidized, market-rate housing, as long as at least 20 percent of the development was set aside for low-income housing. According to our Maya Srikrishnan, Gloria and the Housing Commission hope that mixed-income projects will better integrate communities and temper community opposition to low-income projects.

“It is not a social good to concentrate all low-income housing in one neighborhood or even in one building,” Gloria said. “There is a tremendous amount of public benefit when you have diverse, balanced communities.”

San Diego’s Homeless Avoiding Shelters

Homelessness is up, but the number of people staying in homeless shelters is down, according to a recently-released homeless census. What gives?

Our Lisa Halverstadt explains that many of San Diego’s most vulnerable homeless people either have concerns with shelters or have another reason keeping them from moving in: Many homeless folks develop bonds with pets or friends they make living on the streets and don’t want to abandon them. Many imagine packed shelters and fear they could be molested or robbed. Many also detest the curfews, smoking bans and other rules they might encounter in a shelter. Then there are the wait lists.

Sacramento Report: Future of Troubled State Gang Database

Last summer, an audit found widespread problems with the state’s CalGang database, as well as abuse of the system by police. Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, who requested that audit, has a plan to reform the system. But, as our Sara Libby explains, so does state Sen. Tony Mendoza of Los Angeles. Weber’s bill would give oversight control of CalGang to the state Department of Justice; Mendoza’s would create a new entity made up largely of law enforcement officials.

In this week’s report on goings on in Sacramento, Srikrishnan and Halverstadt take a look at other housing-related bills and we learned about San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten’s meeting with state officials in Sacramento on Thursday.

Podcast: Hugo Castro’s Saga

Don’t miss this week’s podcast: KPBS border reporter Jean Guerrero tells us about Hugo Castro, an activist who was propelled into the spotlight after he posted an unsettling video from the side of a freeway near Mexico City. In it, he said his life was in danger. Then Castro disappeared before he was finally found, wounded on a street in Mexico.

Our hosts, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts, also talk about the anointing of Summer Stephan as our likely next district attorney and about how voters approved bonds and a tax hike to fix plumbing in Emerson-Bandini Elementary School, but the plumbing there has yet to be fixed.

In Other News

• Congressman Juan Vargas is one of “20 members of Congress who are registered to vote outside of the districts they serve,” according to the Washington Post. Members of the U.S. House are required only to live in the state that they serve, not the district that they serve. But this always looks bad for a member.

• Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed budget would reduce by $1.4 million the money available for flood prevention. The city’s Transportation and Storm Water Department told David Garrick of the Union-Tribune that this won’t be a problem. In the current budget year, the city was unable to clear all the flood channels it intended, something the city blamed on “heavy rains,” though the city cleared way more channels than it planned to a year ago in anticipation of El Nino flooding. Even a small flood can be costly to the city: the city had to pay $1 million to a pair of homeowners near Cowles Mountain after a plugged pipe caused flooding on their block twice in 2015.

• The Union-Tribune also reports on plans to close gaps in the city’s fire response.

• Wall or not, San Diego’s congressional delegation, including Darrell Issa, a Republican, like our city’s partnership with Mexico. Meanwhile, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions were in town Friday. (Times of San Diego, San Diego NBC)

• San Diego Superior Court Judge Gary Kreep, a “birther” who questioned Barack Obama’s legitimacy as president, “made remarks to lawyers and litigants about their appearance and ethnicity in his first years on the bench,” according to the a report by a special panel of judges. (Union-Tribune)

Written by Ry Rivard Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and land use. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.

