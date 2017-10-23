Morning Report: MTS’s Mess at the Border

Regional planners have imagined for years turning the mess of travelers at the San Ysidro border into something coherent and simple.
One big venture in that broader effort isn’t going so well.
In 2003, the Metropolitan Transit System spent $1.3 million to seize property at the border to make a home for the long-distance private bus companies that take border-crossers to points north and east.
In 2012, it entered into a deal with a private company to build a bus terminal and start bringing in $140,000 a year in revenue for the agency.
Five years later, MTS hasn’t seen a dime from the deal. The terminal cost twice as much as initially projected, and some community members aren’t pleased with how the station turned out.
Plus, MTS has gotten into a contentious and costly legal dispute with a neighboring property owner. That case could go to trial before the end of the year. A court ruling last week went against MTS, introducing the possibility that after all this, it could lose in court, too.