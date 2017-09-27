Morning Report: It’s Nearly Impossible to View Body Camera Footage

Say you want to view footage captured by a police body camera.
Makes sense, since they were billed as a transparency tool for the public.
One super simple way for you to view the footage is to submit a criminal trial exhibit room request – because everyone knows what that is and how to find it. You’ll need the name of the judge who presided over the case, even though that info is not publicly available. But once you somehow get it, it’s as easy as … asking for the judge’s permission, waiting for a prosecutor and defense attorney to sign off, possibly sitting through a hearing you might not win, then making a separate appointment at the courthouse to view the footage – where you can record it yourself using your own equipment if you want a copy.
Talk about a breeze!
Ashly McGlone has spent weeks trying to determine when and how members of the public can get access to police body camera footage. And, as she spells out in a new story, it’s incredibly confusing, cumbersome and often requires information that’s not publicly available.
Hepatitis Toll Climbs
County officials updated the numbers for the hepatitis A outbreak on Tuesday: “Seventeen people have died and 461 cases have been confirmed,” reports NBC San Diego.