Morning Report: It’s Nearly Impossible to View Body Camera Footage

File Photo by Sam Hodgson
Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman discusses a settlement with the attorneys of Jane Doe in a case against the City of San Diego regarding the misconduct of former police officer Anthony Arevalos.
Say you want to view footage captured by a police body camera.

Makes sense, since they were billed as a transparency tool for the public.

One super simple way for you to view the footage is to submit a criminal trial exhibit room request – because everyone knows what that is and how to find it. You’ll need the name of the judge who presided over the case, even though that info is not publicly available. But once you somehow get it, it’s as easy as … asking for the judge’s permission, waiting for a prosecutor and defense attorney to sign off, possibly sitting through a hearing you might not win, then making a separate appointment at the courthouse to view the footage – where you can record it yourself using your own equipment if you want a copy.

Talk about a breeze!

Ashly McGlone has spent weeks trying to determine when and how members of the public can get access to police body camera footage. And, as she spells out in a new story, it’s incredibly confusing, cumbersome and often requires information that’s not publicly available.

Hepatitis Toll Climbs

County officials updated the numbers for the hepatitis A outbreak on Tuesday: “Seventeen people have died and 461 cases have been confirmed,” reports NBC San Diego.

The Union-Tribune broke down the new numbers. “That’s one more death, 17 more cases and 10 more hospitalizations than a week ago,” the paper found. You can see the full PowerPoint presentation on the latest numbers here.

Four Democratic members of the City Council on Tuesday released a letter urging the mayor to work on a ballot measure solely focused on alleviating homelessness and boosting affordable housing.

That’s a bit different from a proposal being floated by city power brokers that would also seek funding for a Convention Center expansion.

“In the interim, we suggest that the mayor redirect the $5 million previously earmarked for a special election to accelerate the citywide efforts to combat homelessness,” the Council members write.

Another Barrio Logan Studio Shuts Down

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Artists in a Barrio Logan venue are being forced out of their studio spaces.

Kinsee Morlan has been reporting on issues with several venues with artists’ studios that have recently been shut down or are on the verge of shutting down because of code compliance issues. In the latest Culture Report, she chronicles another one: Union Barrio Logan, which housed studio and workshop space for about 30 artists but is shutting down on its own accord before city code enforcement workers come calling.

Also in the Culture Report: Why wire sculptures in City Heights must come down, the upheaval continues at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum and more.

Quick News Hits

 Attendance at Padres games dropped off this season, and businesses near Petco Park felt the hit. (10News)

 Six contractors have begun building eight border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa. (NPR)

 After months of tense negotiations, county supervisors gave a preliminary green light to a new contract with its biggest labor union. The deal would include smaller pensions for new employees. (Union-Tribune)

 Boltman continues to be just like that one college friend who always has some new drama. (Times of San Diego)

    Written by Sara Libby

    Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

