Morning Report: It’s Nearly Impossible to View Body Camera Footage

The Union-Tribune broke down the new numbers. “That’s one more death, 17 more cases and 10 more hospitalizations than a week ago,” the paper found. You can see the full PowerPoint presentation on the latest numbers here.

Four Democratic members of the City Council on Tuesday released a letter urging the mayor to work on a ballot measure solely focused on alleviating homelessness and boosting affordable housing.

That’s a bit different from a proposal being floated by city power brokers that would also seek funding for a Convention Center expansion.

“In the interim, we suggest that the mayor redirect the $5 million previously earmarked for a special election to accelerate the citywide efforts to combat homelessness,” the Council members write.

Another Barrio Logan Studio Shuts Down

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Artists in a Barrio Logan venue are being forced out of their studio spaces.

Kinsee Morlan has been reporting on issues with several venues with artists’ studios that have recently been shut down or are on the verge of shutting down because of code compliance issues. In the latest Culture Report, she chronicles another one: Union Barrio Logan, which housed studio and workshop space for about 30 artists but is shutting down on its own accord before city code enforcement workers come calling.

Also in the Culture Report: Why wire sculptures in City Heights must come down, the upheaval continues at the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum and more.

Quick News Hits

• Attendance at Padres games dropped off this season, and businesses near Petco Park felt the hit. (10News)

• Six contractors have begun building eight border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa. (NPR)

• After months of tense negotiations, county supervisors gave a preliminary green light to a new contract with its biggest labor union. The deal would include smaller pensions for new employees. (Union-Tribune)

• Boltman continues to be just like that one college friend who always has some new drama. (Times of San Diego)

