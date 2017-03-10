Morning Report: What the Heck Is Community Choice Aggregation?

I would like to donate $

But Ashly McGlone reports on how even the district’s own number of 1,576 can’t get traction. Trustee John Lee Evans “told Fox 5 just 400 to 500 positions would be cut,” McGlone reports. When Superintendent Cindy Marten was asked about 850 jobs being cut, she didn’t correct the interviewer. Another public document floating around specifies 891 jobs cut. “And so, the mystery continues,” McGlone writes, until April when the last of the pink slips are due to go out.

There’s a chance that more teachers will choose early retirement options or more money will lessen the cuts. But a deficit is already projected for next year and Marten has said she’ll resist reinstating many people.

• Teachers and other schools staff are starting to get the actual pink slips.

Slow Train Coming: San Diego Explained

While California continues with its ambitious goals to build high-speed trains throughout the state, San Diegans know better than to hold their breath. The first leg of that effort is still at least 12 years away and doesn’t come anywhere near San Diego. So while generations of San Diegans may come and go waiting for the bullet train to pull into the station, one thing we could do in a much shorter period of time would be to make the trains we already have go much faster. Andrew Keatts and NBC 7’s Monica Dean look into the corridor between San Diego and Los Angeles (one of the busiest in the country) and what it would take to bring trip times way down in our most recent San Diego Explained.

Slow Changes at MTS

After much coverage of their anemic options for payment, KPBS’s Andrew Bowen reports on how Metropolitan Transit System’s bus and trolley riders will soon be able to buy day passes using a smartphone app. It’s among the earliest improvements MTS has made since they came under criticism that all of their payment methods were stuck in the 1980s. The new smartphone app will not be able to purchase single-trip fares when the app launches, although MTS says they are working on that. The app will also be able to purchase day passes on services run from the North County Transit District.

Alright Fine, We’ll Listen

After an extensive public outcry, Republican Rep. Darrel Issa and Rep. Duncan Hunter are finally back in the mood to host town hall meetings. The pair had previously decided the meetings weren’t a good idea at a time when the nation is facing upheaval on a variety of major policy issues such as immigration and health care. The meetings are expected to be packed, the Union-Tribune reports, but Issa is holding two consecutive meetings and is planning to livestream them on Facebook.

• Issa’s $10 million defamation lawsuit against his former opponent Doug Applegate has been preliminarily tossed by a judge. (Union-Tribune)

Lightning Round

• The largest use of new smart traffic signals in the city is in Point Loma, reducing driving times by up to 25 percent. (Coincidentally, they’re installed on the road the mayor has to use to get home.) (Times of San Diego)

• The theater chain Cinepolis announced their Southern California theaters will start offering dedicated children’s playground movie theaters that include play time with a giant slide and kid-friendly seating. (Mashable)

• One California Supreme Court justice announced her retirement later this year. (KPBS)

• California legislator has impressive nunchuck skills.

Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can email him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

Partner Voices