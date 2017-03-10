Morning Report: What the Heck Is Community Choice Aggregation?

The city of San Diego has committed to getting 100 percent of electricity sold in the city from renewable sources by 2035. It’s city law.
But San Diego Gas and Electric isn’t committed to that. Thus, one way the city could achieve that goal is to take over the job of finding and purchasing the electricity sent to San Diego’s consumers. If the city and others in the region decide to do that, we could bestow upon our government the magical term “community choice aggregator.”
Yeah, it’s a mess of a term but you’re going to hear it a lot in coming years if you follow local politics. In a special and easy-to-read FAQ, Ry Rivard explains what it means, what the city is committed to and why the decision would not mean the end of SDG&E.
“Community choice actually means ‘government choice,'” Rivard explains. The city would take over the job of buying up electricity, theoretically from only renewable sources, but SDG&E would still deliver it. You’d still get bills from SDG&E. “Some customers might have no idea anything changed,” Rivard notes, if community choice aggregation was to happen.
San Diegans could get cleaner power out of the deal, but the elephant in the room is how much it would cost. “This is a big unknown,” Rivard writes.
1,500 School Pink Slips After All
Job cuts are coming to San Diego Unified School District. After initially not publishing any details of how many staff would be laid off, and then telling us our estimate of a looming 1,500 layoffs were “wrong,” the district fessed up recently and put a number to the layoffs they expect: 1,576. We were off by only half of one percent.