Morning Report: Airbnb Is Blowing Up Again

There’s a new city attorney in town and on Wednesday, she declared that she’s taking a different view than her predecessor on short-term vacation rentals.
In a new memo, City Attorney Mara Elliott wrote that current city rules don’t allow short-term rentals (i.e., Airbnb) in neighborhoods whether they’re residential or commercial. Short-term rentals aren’t detailed in city code and thus aren’t allowed, Elliott wrote following a request from City Councilwoman Barbara Bry.
Ex-City Attorney Jan Goldsmith had previously emphasized the vagueness of the city code and said the City Council should make policy moves if it wants to regulate short-term rentals. Indeed, the City Council’s smart growth committee is set to hear new proposed regulations for short-term rentals later this month.
Airbnb agrees with the need for an update: “The portion of the code referenced was not written with the sharing economy in mind and underscores why we need thoughtful, sensible short term rental regulations,” Jasmine Mora, a spokeswoman for the company, said in a statement.
Elliott’s memo doesn’t necessarily mean a crackdown on short-term rentals is imminent. A key city permitting official has previously said city code also doesn’t give code officers tools to crack down in the first place.
Elliott acknowledged her memo doesn’t “allow the reasonable compromise our communities seek.”