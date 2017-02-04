Morning Report: A Tough Lesson on Language Learning

VOSD’s debuting a new feature known as Storyboard, which features stories from teachers, parents, students and experts that offer insight on ways improve the education system for multilingual families and students learning English. Mario Koran explained the effort here.
Our first passage comes from VOSD contributor Jocelyn Moran, an SDSU journalism student. She opens up about feeling forced to abandon the Spanish language her family members spoke, in order to succeed in school and the conflict she still feels about later being enrolled in a wealthier, mostly-white school that paved the way for her success.
“A child should not have to choose to give up either a proper education or their identity, and a parent shouldn’t have to choose that for their child either,” Moran writes.
Sacramento Report: Big Questions on Hueso’s Deportation Bill
San Diego Sen. Ben Hueso’s attempt to offer legal counsel to immigrants facing deportation got lots of attention this week as California ramps up its battle against President Donald Trump’s policies.