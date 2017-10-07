Morning Report: Big Troubles at Chinese Historical Museum

I would like to donate $

In this week’s podcast, Voice of San Diego’s Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts talk about how we got to where we are and discuss how the new urgency behind solving San Diego’s homelessness crisis should have come well before the virus forced elected leaders to act.

• Also, in a new video explainer, we lay out exactly how the hepatitis A outbreak unfolded, local officials’ initially slow reaction to the spread of the virus and what they’re doing now to address the crisis. In the video, you’ll also meet Ed, one of the 481 San Diegans who’ve been infected by hepatitis a. Ed isn’t homeless, and his story helps illustrate how it’s not just homeless people who are being affected.

• STAT has a detailed overview of the “perfect storm” that cleared the way for San Diego’s hep a outbreak.

• San Diego trolley employees are worried about getting hep a since they say homeless people regularly use the trains as bathrooms. (Union-Tribune)

Breaking: The Housing Crisis Is Still a Thing

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a big package of housing bills late last month, but it might shock you to learn that the housing crisis still exists.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria held a hearing this week exploring more steps the state can take in the future to build housing that’s affordable to low- and middle-income families, which Kelly Davis reports on in the latest Sacramento Report.

Even if the state makes building easier and more attractive to developers, localities will still have to contend with residents who don’t want new projects near them.

“All city council districts have to contribute,” Debbie Ruane, chief strategy officer with the San Diego Housing Commission, said during the hearing. “It’s not the not-in-my-backyard. It’s yes-in-my-backyard.”

“Gold star to Debbie for bringing up YIMBY,” Gloria responded.

Also in the Sac Report: See which bills from local lawmakers Gov. Jerry Brown signed this week, and an Encinitas City Council members says she’ll challenge Assemblyman Rocky Chavez.

More on that Confidential Memo Cate Leaked

This week, San Diego Councilman Chris Cate copped to sharing a confidential city document with a lobbyist for the SoccerCity developers.

In an op-ed for the Union-Tribune, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott explains very clearly why what Cate did is illegal, and why keeping memos confidential is an important practice. What she doesn’t do, though, is explain how the information in this specific SoccerCity memo hurt the city in any way. Did it? The VOSD crew discusses that question on the second half of the VOSD podcast this week.

They also discussed the San Diego Association of Government’s new reckoning with how far behind it is on promises it made to voters in 2004.

Quick News Hits

• The city’s Economic Development Department may have missed out on more than $1 million by not taking full advantage of a construction tax program. (Union-Tribune)

• The city is paying $500,000 to city trash truck drivers to settle a 2014 lawsuit over wages deducted from their paychecks for taking lunch breaks. (Union-Tribune)

• Watch VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt talk about the homeless crisis and Scott Lewis discuss the current political divide in NBC 7’s “Politically Speaking” show.

• How about that stunning harvest moon lighting up our sky? (East County Magazine)

• This new lawsuit against the Lemon Grove city manager and a city councilman relates loosely to the extreme dislike some politicians have toward Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher’s bill to reform SANDAG.

Top Stories of the Week

These were the five most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 6. To view the full top 10 list, click here.

1. The Move Is on to Push the Homeless Out of East Village

A deadly hepatitis A outbreak has given city officials an opening to clear some of its entrenched homeless camps, and new shelters could bring more police enforcement too. (Lisa Halverstadt)

2. County Won’t Share Many Details on Where Hepatitis A Cases and Deaths Are Happening

County public health officials have released only simple maps revealing clusters of a hepatitis A outbreak that’s sickened more than 480 people, citing privacy laws and other challenges. Without more specific location data from the county, cities are basing sanitation efforts on public complaints and areas where their homeless populations cluster. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3. San Diego’s Economy Is Doing Worse Than Everyone Realized

Recently released numbers indicate San Diego’s GDP growth between 2003 and 2005 was much higher than formerly reported, and the recession came sooner and significantly worse. The past few years also show much weaker growth than previously estimated. (Kelly Cunningham)

4. County Puts Up Port-a-Potty Next to Actual Public Restroom at Waterfront Park

The county’s Waterfront Park has great public restrooms. So why is it putting up temporary toilets? (Scott Lewis)

5. The Six Ideas Taking Hold in Innovative San Diego Schools

While the San Diego County schools exploring personalized learning all have their own idea of what it means, there are common threads that run through all the models. (Maya Srikrishnan)

News, Morning Report

Written by Kinsee Morlan

