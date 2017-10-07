Morning Report: Big Troubles at Chinese Historical Museum

A new lawsuit filed against many of the members of the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum’s board of directors alleges misconduct and seeks to force a change of leadership.
In the court filing, Chinese Historical Museum founders Sally Wong Avery and Tom Hom claim the board ignored term limits and violated its own bylaws.
The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of issues at the Chinese Historical Museum. I’ve been covering the building tensions, which began this summer when the board fired the museum’s new director Tiffany Wai-Ying Beres. The ousting prompted a string of resignations and several longtime donors and members have withdrawn their support.
Beres was a change-maker who, according to the museum’s own annual report, was moving the institution in the right direction at the time she was fired.
• Here’s a little glimpse of some of the history you can learn at the Chinese Historical Museum.
How Did We Get to Hep A?
If VOSD’s coverage of San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak seems unceasing, that’s because it is. The outbreak is a big deal, folks, and it’s crucial that we understand how we got to this point. How did San Diego become a hotbed for the extremely rare disease that mostly occurs in third-world countries?