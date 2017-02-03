Morning Report: Newsrooms Wrestle With Chargers Coverage

Yeah, the Chargers are gone. But the pain still lingers for fans, and covering the team’s activities poses a tricky problem for San Diego sports journalists. Some locals will want to “hate-watch” the team from afar, checking in on Chargers news in hopes of witnessing spectacular failure. Others are so passionate about divorcing the Chargers, they threaten to leave any news outlet that mentions the team. “Before deciding how much to cover the team, local outlets say they’ll take the temperature of Chargers fans over the next year,” Jared Whitlock reports.
Everyone agrees the appetite for Chargers news is going to shrink. Radio jocks who once spent hours covering the team’s minutiae will likely find something else to talk about. The number of print journalists will likely fall to a fraction of what it was, and TV stations may rely on picking up coverage from L.A. partners. “The crowded sports market there … will likely mean not a whole lot of Chargers coverage to pick up,” Whitlock writes. And how much do the Chargers care about keeping San Diegans engaged?
“The Chargers’ director of public relations, did not return an email requesting comment,” Whitlock notes.
• The Chargers officially terminated their lease at the Q on Wednesday by paying out a $12.5 million early termination fee. (NBC 7)