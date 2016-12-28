Morning Report: NIMBYs Triumph in 2016

VOSDers pick our favorite stories of the year, new state laws will keep your hands off your phone, firearm sales go through roof, politician’s death is a reminder of S.D. scandal, and an astronomer’s star turn.
Photo by Vito Di Stefano
A volunteer with the group Citizens Opposed to Lilac Hills Ranch Measure B campaigns against the measure at Politifest.
We’ll need to need to cram a lot more homes into our fair county if we want to meet demand and keep housing close to affordable. But the failure of two high-profile measures on the ballot in 2016 suggests citizens aren’t on board.
“The rejection of Measure T in Encinitas and Measure B countywide sent a message that many county residents simply aren’t open to new development — whether it happens in established metro areas, or in rural spaces,” reports our Maya Srikrishnan in one of our year-end roundups. “The fact that the proposals even went to the ballot drives home the paralysis elected officials face when it comes to building more housing.”
You can check the compilation of our work here. You’ll find details about each “staff pick”: What the story was about, why the VOSD journalist liked it and where the story stands now. And we provide links so you can read the stories yourselves.
