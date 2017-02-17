Morning Report: San Diego’s Art Inferiority Complex

Tijuana and Los Angeles are renowned for their active arts and culture scene, but couched between the two is the often overlooked, and eternally frustrated, San Diego visual arts community. Kinsee Morlan has been writing about culture in San Diego for years and has heard all the reasons people list when explaining why San Diego’s art scene languishes so. She heard them again recently at an event she moderated on the health of San Diego’s art community.
The most obvious reason people point out is that it’s very expensive to live in San Diego, which pushes artists out and strangles the culture right out of the city. Those artists who do stay here worry there aren’t enough art buyers in our town, nor institutions that help connect individuals to artists’ work. “The lack of … collaboration between San Diego arts groups is often cited as one of the scene’s biggest problems,” Morlan writes.
Some in the community look to big institutions like colleges or city government to lead the way on fixing these problems. “Aiding artists in finding affordable spaces to live and work, though, might be the most important role elected leaders could play,” Morlan writes.
The Learning Curve: ICE in Schools
For unauthorized immigrants in San Diego, the act of sending their children to school can be scary. Parents wonder if their children will be taken from school by immigration enforcement, or worry their children will never make it to school like what happened to three teenagers in 2009. Mario Koran reports on San Diego Unified’s efforts to ease the fears of parents by sending them a letter this week explaining the district’s policy on immigration enforcement on campuses. “The district will not permit immigration raids or other activities on campus that disturb the school setting,” Superintendent Cindy Marten wrote.