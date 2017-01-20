Morning Report: Nonprofits Take a Page From Startups

Nonprofits are accustomed to raising money through donations and grants. In many cases, the goal is to keep the doors open and the services provided without changing direction.
Now, a new approach is gaining steam, reports our Lisa Halverstadt. “A growing movement wants to see more nonprofits pitching ideas to potential backers, pursuing money-making ventures aimed at addressing social problems and seeking investment in ways a startup might,” she writes.
Halverstadt examines how local nonprofits are embracing the “social enterprise model.” As she writes, “the goal is to foster a lesser reliance on big donors and government grants and more sustainable, innovative approaches to tackling causes.”
Opinion: Why This Artist Is Abandoning S.D.
John Raymond Mireles, a former commercial photographer turned artist, has left San Diego for the greener pastures of New York City. Yes, he thinks he’ll have more opportunity there than here.