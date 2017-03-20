Morning Report: Not Much Help for San Diego’s Newly Homeless

People on the brink of homelessness, or those new to the streets, are easier and cheaper to help than those who’ve been homeless for years.
Cities that’ve greatly reduced their homeless populations know this, and have boosted programs targeted at prevention and quick intervention.
While San Diego has a growing number of newly homeless, it has yet to really focus on helping those folks. Instead, local programs often prioritize housing homeless veterans and those who’ve spent years on the streets.
VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt is out with a new story on our region’s dearth of funding for programs that might help newly homeless people, or keep them from becoming homeless in the first place.
At 1 p.m. Monday at Golden Hall, the City Council is holding a town hall on homelessness. New data and program proposals related to San Diego’s newly homeless folks are expected to be among the topics discussed.
Halverstadt zeroes in on the issue and talks to people like Sue Lindsay, who was hired to help the Regional Task Force on the Homeless.
Affordable housing...not when they keep changing the rules! Downtown, for example; when I moved there in 1991, there were a number of Single Room Occupancy hotels, bathroom down the hall. There were laws meant to protect these low income residences, but look at them now.
How many SROs are still offering low income shelter, compared with the ones that magically turned into boutique hotels and youth hostels?