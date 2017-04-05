Morning Report: Origin of a Misleading Op-Ed

January was a tense time between us and the San Diego Association of Governments. Months before, we had revealed that SANDAG made a crucial error that caused forecasts for tax collections to be wildly off. SANDAG officials wanted to respond.
The chairman, County Supervisor Ron Roberts published this op-ed insisting the agency did not know whether the error had any impact on revenue expectations for the agency’s 2004 sales tax hike, TransNet. He also wrote that the agency could still build the transportation projects it had promised in 2004.
Roberts’ piece turned out to be quite misleading.
Now according to new documents our Andrew Keatts obtained, SANDAG staff wanted to be more forthcoming in that op-ed. Staff’s draft sent to Roberts also did not include the misleading statement that the agency did not know of the impact of its error. He changed it.
Roberts now says he would not have written it like he did, based on what he has since learned.
Sports! SoccerCity Backers Want Vote After All
No surprise to VOSD readers and podcast listeners: The backers of the SoccerCity project in Mission Valley decided they want the City Council to put it before voters in a special election (the same one the mayor hopes will include a hotel-room tax hike to expand the Convention Center).