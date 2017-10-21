Morning Report: Police Are Cracking Down Hard on the Homeless

If you were to ask city and county officials what they’re doing to respond to the massive hepatitis A outbreak, they’d probably tell you (when they weren’t blaming things on each other) about vaccinations, hand-washing stations and street cleanings.
But the city has responded in another way, too, one with big implications for the homeless population: The police have massively ramped up enforcement actions against the homeless in recent weeks, reports Lisa Halverstadt.
“Police made nearly 270 arrests last month for two offenses commonly aimed at San Diego’s homeless compared with just 84 in September 2016, according to data released following a public records request,” Halverstadt writes. There’s also been “an 83 percent spike this September in prosecutions for illegal lodging and encroachment, which penalize homeless San Diegans for staying in tents and blocking sidewalks,” according to data provided by the city attorney’s office.
City and police officials say homeless residents are offered help and resources before they’re cited. But the homeless residents Halverstadt spoke with painted a much different picture of what’s been happening: “Many say police rarely offer help and are constantly asking homeless San Diegans to move elsewhere. Those who’ve been arrested say their lives have been rocked by the enforcement.”
• In a VOSD op-ed, John Horst, who is challenging Rep. Scott Peters, makes a familiar argument but offers a new solution. No one is taking the lead on tackling homelessness, Horst writes. He argues that forming a joint powers authority is the way forward: “These are formed by multiple governmental bodies (e.g., the county and various cities) to address regional issues that cannot be successfully addressed at a single municipal level.”
Sacramento Report: Gore and Zimmerman on SB 54
At a forum this week to discuss how they’ll implement a blockbuster state law limiting law enforcement agencies’ cooperation with federal immigration officers, Sheriff Bill Gore expressed some wariness about the policy but said he intends to comply with the law. He also left open the possibility that he’ll support an effort to overturn the law via referendum.