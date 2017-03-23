Morning Report: Poor Schools Set to Bear the Brunt of Teacher Layoffs

It’s a case of same-as-it-ever-was: As in the past, the layoffs planned by the San Diego Unified district will hit poor schools the most because they’re the ones avoided by teachers who have the seniority to get out of losing their jobs.
In fact, the 20 schools facing the most teacher layoff notices are overwhelmingly poor; at 16, at least 75 percent of students qualifying for free and reduced-price lunches. “Because teachers are placed in schools based on seniority, the more senior teachers generally seek more affluent schools with better test scores, and the system has a detrimental impact on the poorest schools,” our Mario Koran reports.
While the district and teachers union wouldn’t provide lists of schools with highest layoff rates, we obtained them. The percentage of teachers facing layoffs at the 20 schools ranges from 39 percent to 80 percent. Most are elementary schools, many with small numbers of teachers.
Opinion: Density Isn’t a Dirty Word, But …
San Diegans haven’t been big fans of density lately, as they’ve objected to several proposed developments.
So are we a bunch of anti-density Neanderthals who’ll continue scarfing up land and fossil fuels because we prefer it that way? Nope, writes John Horst, former chairman of the Mira Mesa Community Planning Group, in a VOSD commentary. Instead, he argues, “what folks don’t like is the traffic and other problems that come when new density and development aren’t preceded by necessary infrastructure upgrades.”
He adds: “Once permits are issued and development commences, there is currently no process in the city or county — nor political will — to enforce promises of infrastructure. The older neighborhoods where density is being proposed first need significant upgrades to streets, sewer, water systems and public facilities like fire stations.”