Morning Report: Poorer San Diegans Are Decamping to Riverside

On Friday, the L.A. Times wrote about the frequency with which well-off people are leaving expensive coastal cities.
One couple made $150,000 combined, for example, and moved to Phoenix so they could enjoy a large four-bedroom home.
But the majority of people leaving San Diego for more affordable places like Riverside County are not, in fact, wealthier residents who simply want bigger homes, writes VOSD contributor Alon Levy in a new analysis. More often, they’re low-income residents who are being pushed out.
People moving to San Diego tend to have higher incomes. “Today, many California suburbs have higher average incomes, but new exurbs like Riverside tend to be poor, as people move there because when they’ve been priced out of employment centers.”
There’s only one real solution, Levy writes: “for San Diego to create more affordable housing in the city and its inner suburbs, where commutes are shorter than in the Inland Empire.”
• During a press conference Monday, California Assembly Democrats announced that now that their transportation package has passed, their next priority will be to address the state’s housing crisis. There are roughly 130 housing-related bills on the table this session.