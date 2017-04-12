Morning Report: Pot Farms Test Growing Spirit in Encinitas

The North County city of Encinitas likes to call itself the Flower Capital of the World, but things haven’t been too flowery there on the growing front lately. Water prices, competition and other challenges have wilted this prettiest of industries.
What’s a flower farmer to do? Get into the weed business and grow pot instead of — or in addition to — poinsettias and daisies. As our contributor Jared Whitlock reports, Encinitas leaders are discussing whether to allow marijuana farming in their fair city.
But not everyone is on board. Some neighbors don’t like the idea of pot farms next door, and a local school district may weigh in too. And there’s the awkward fact that while Encinitas voters seem to like legalizing recreational pot, judging by their big-time support for the idea last November, the city has banned marijuana shops because of concerns about so-called neighborhood character.
City Notches a Big Pension Win
San Diego’s voter-approved pension reform is legal, at least for now.
The city won a court ruling Tuesday, after a state pension board over a year ago called the whole thing into question. The pension board said the city broke state law when it didn’t negotiate the measure with labor unions before putting Proposition B to voters, since city officials — including the mayor, city attorney and former councilmen — had put the whole thing together.
The measure froze pensionable pay for city employees for five years and shifted new employees besides police officers from pensions to 401ks.