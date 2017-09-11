Morning Report: Decision Day for Pot Supply Businesses

It’s decision for the supply side of the marijuana business today.
The City Council is set to consider whether to allow testing, distribution, cultivation and other related pot businesses.
Scott Lewis has written the definitive FAQ about the state of marijuana in San Diego.
One interesting tidbit: The police chief wants none of the “supply chain” businesses in the city, except for testing. That, of course, would mean a lot of pot would be brought into the city from outside locations.
City staff has offered two options: Only allow pot-testing facilities, or only allow two supply-side facilities in each Council district and only in certain areas per zoning.
• One thing the Council is not set to discuss is the status of marijuana businesses in the city. Many operators of those business, however, are launching a Hail Mary effort, hoping the Council will reconsider.