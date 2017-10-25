Morning Report: Poway Officials Might Have Stumbled on a New Pay Problem

Well, this is a new one.
As Poway Unified School District officials were responding to a public records request from VOSD’s Ashly McGlone, they eventually came upon some documents in a desk drawer.
The docs showed a series of payments to some top district officials — separate from salary or pension plan contributions — that no one can remember the school board approving. The payments were cut off in 2015.
Marian Kim-Phelps, the district’s new superintendent, told McGlone that district officials have turned the docs over to district lawyers, and to the district attorney’s office.
“We really want to be transparent. We want to ensure that we put in best business practices … that there are checks and balances, so that if there is anything that is happening that is not legal or in compliance with board policy or board approval, that we address it and take action to correct it,” Kim-Phelps said.
Ex-Poway Superintendent John Collins appears to have received some of the payments. Collins has been charged with four felonies related to alleged misuse of public funds during his tenure; he’s pleaded not guilty.