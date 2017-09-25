Morning Report: Poway School Staff Stored Mammoth Vacation Time

Some non-teacher workers in the Poway Unified School District have racked up years of unpaid vacation time each. In total, the liability for these employees is a whopping $6 million, our Ashly McGlone reports in a new story.
“The highest balance belongs to a maintenance supervisor with 238 days accrued, or at least nine years’ worth of accrued vacation benefits if given the usual 26 days per year, according to district documents obtained by Voice of San Diego through a California Public Records Act request,” McGlone reports. “The second highest balance belongs to an administrative assistant in the personnel office with 185 days.”
The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to the district: The district’s internal controls over vacation time were found lacking in two different audits over the last year, McGlone notes, and the former superintendent of the district is facing felony charges that accuse him, among other things, of cashing out vacation time he wasn’t entitled to.
The district is acting to get the vacation issue under control.
Opinion: Community Choice Over Power Has Benefits Beyond Price
In a VOSD commentary, Jim Wang, an environmental commissioner with the city of Encinitas who serves on that city’s community choice aggregation subcommittee, writes about the benefits of allowing cities to be in charge of buying power: “Arguments about these government energy programs are often dominated by price, because it is one simple number. But just as there are many factors to consider besides price when paying for transportation or lodging, there are many benefits of a community choice aggregation program besides price that are important.”
Ward Calls for Big Action on Homeless
Councilman Chris Ward is pushing for big changes to address the city’s homelessness crisis. In a memo released last week, he calls for:
We Stand Up for You. Will You Stand Up for Us?
"The usual 26 days per year?"
That's over five weeks. I can only wish...
"Banked" vacation, sick and personal days. Another reason the finances of public entities are in the red. For those employed by private companies, the policy is "use it or lose it."