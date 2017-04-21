Morning Report: Pre-Ordained Next DA

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Thursday she will resign in July before her term is finished. This widely anticipated move officially clears the way for Dumanis’ preferred successor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan, to seek (and likely achieve) appointment to the DA job temporarily and run as an incumbent in 2018. Dumanis herself has described this all as a “smooth transition” of the DA office to Stephan, someone not yet vetted by voters.
The political class is complying with Dumanis’ wishes as bipartisan endorsements of Stephan flow in. Sara Libby, Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis combined Thursday on an article about the incredible anointing of Stephan to the DA post.
“Resigning early to give your preferred successor a leg up on an upcoming election is the same approach Dumanis’ good friend, the late Sheriff Bill Kolender, took,” our team writes. Kolender did the same thing to install current Sheriff Bill Gore into his office. There’s nothing illegal happening. Others could run for the seat and the county Board of Supervisors could appoint someone else to the temporary job.
In fact, the supervisors will go through the motions of taking applications for the position next month and decide who to appoint in June.
No other major candidates have stepped up to run in the 2018 election.
Dumanis also confirmed she is considering a run for county supervisor in the seat Ron Roberts will have to leave in 2018. She said that’s the reason she has to resign now — she could not remain as DA while she thought about running for that job.
My Personal experience with the DA's office is such a heinous lack of regard for ethics and citizen responsibility, (it revolve around a bad cop(s), as with 99% of police misconduct cases was flushed AND the bonus round is (as with many police misconduct cases) the victims keep getting victimized to keep them under control.
If Miss Dumanis, who is responsible for single handedly thwarting any sort of justice where law enforcement is involved, should not be appointing or recommending anyone- and we should take note who she IS recommending and their record with corrupt law enforcement!
What good are elections? And she should NOT be running for any other office its time to spend that 240,000 retirement. We need to clean up San Diego, not keep the old guard in place who have no respect for the citizens who elect them.
Funny thing is Laura Duffy's office was involved also ...Its such an old boys network that we need to keep law enforcement completely away from special interests as it stands now - law enforcement is another pay to play outlet of San Diego Cities Good old (rich) Boy network
If we have bad cops, and we do, not just those who made a mistake - but those who take orders from their supervisors to break the law. Go back and listen/read Mitch Balch's channel 10 exxpose on Arevelos- he says right out "it comes from the top+. Our cops have deal with as much crime inside as outside.
When the FBI- which is another story of San Diego corruption (or perhaps DC)- who says the officers are not being properly supervised and the went astray left on their own...au contraire - they are being guided strongly suggested to break the law = perhaps they would have anyway but it certainly slims down the chances of a clean enforcement agency with the legacy still in place!
Also it is worth note that Chief Zimmerman was the asoc chief responsible hiring personnel before becoming chief, and her task, as chief, was to clean up DPD- but just recently 100 cases from the CRB board slipped from history or investigation because the CRB was not able to get to them before the "deadline" (1 year). Thee are all on Chief's watch and letting bad cops not be investigated by missing deadlines is not cleaning up the department- It simply is saving San Diego the cost of settlements- a it was intended to.
What about it Kevin doe you think John Ly's advice for me to call SDPD worked out? I've place over 40 calls in a year and 60 total not one was returned. Perhaps you could call her and ask her politely to return my call
We, a citizens, simply DO NOT MATTER