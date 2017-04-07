Morning Report: For Prosperous Immigrant, Still No Options

I would like to donate $

“Instead, the mayor prefers to let current and future city leaders decide,” Halverstadt reports. To the mayor, no plan is a feature, not a bug.

Homeless advocates who panned the measure at a City Council hearing this week will have to decide if they want to support it — whether something now is better than something bigger (or nothing) later. Father Joe’s Villages recently pitched a much more ambitious plan: $531 million plan to create 2,000 housing units. And even more politically worrisome for some folks is the possibility that funding a small homeless project that doesn’t make a dent in the problem may cause people to lose willingness to vote for future funding.

Old Downtown Library: San Diego Explained

Since 2013 the old downtown library has sat vacant as restaurateurs, business people and homeless advocates have eyed the site for their preferred uses. No option so far proposed has impressed Mayor Faulconer, so the building continues to sit empty with no solid plan in sight for what will become of it. Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean take a look at what interesting ideas have been proposed and what the future looks like for the site in our most recent San Diego Explained.

Phantom Street Lights Cost A Lot

A city auditor report identifies major problems in the way San Diego watches its own electric bill, which has resulted in 3,712 street lights being billed to the city that either don’t exist or are duplicates, San Diego Reader’s Matt Potter reports. The bad data has been known for years, but San Diego Gas & Electric is disputing the city’s findings, leading to delays in fixing the problem or getting a credit for incorrect charges. Bad bookkeeping means the cost of the problem to taxpayers isn’t totally clear, but one such mistake in 2015 led to a $1.7 million credit, Potter reports.

Schools Mull How To Pass Toxic Water Test

Hounded by worries that children at San Diego schools are drinking toxic, lead-tainted water, San Diego Unified School District think they may have cracked what the problem is. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports the district plans to address the problem of lead showing up in tests by letting the water run for a little while prior to anyone testing it for dangerous chemicals. The likelihood that water tests will be able to detect problems after a tap has already run for a couple of minutes will be much smaller. It is unclear why children who drink from those same fountains hadn’t already thought of that.

Lightning Round

• The Union-Tribune checks in with a couple of San Diego restaurant owners on how they are faring the new minimum wage requirements.

• Sewer rates in East County will go up soon, thanks to that whole new toilet-to-tap water system that cleans up sewer water. (Times of San Diego)

• The city of San Diego will pay $150,000 to a family who got attacked by police in their own home. You might remember we did a big story about this case.

• Lifeguards and firefighters cannot seem to agree on who should get the dispatch calls for inland water emergencies. (10 News)

• 100 years ago, America entered World War I. Nobody showed up for a ceremony to mark that historic day on Thursday. (KPBS)

• Somebody is posting the names of San Diego journalists on a scam website setup to falsely accuse people of being sexual predators. (San Diego Free Press)

• California legislators are working on recognizing a third option of “non-binary” on official documents that state a person’s gender. (KPBS)

• Oceanside is good with murals and wants more of them, because they look cool. (KPBS)

Written by Seth Hall Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can reach him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

