Morning Report: Lawmakers Pass Key Atkins Housing Bill in Late-Night Nail-Biter

There was big drama in the state Capitol Thursday night as lawmakers considered several housing bills, including one from San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins that would add a $75 fee to certain real estate documents to fund affordable housing. Even with help from San Diego Republican Assemblyman Brian Maienschein crossing the aisle to vote for the bill, it stalled, causing a long, tense standoff.
The measure finally passed the Assembly just before 10:30 p.m.
It’s part of a big scramble to get every bill passed through the Legislature before Friday’s midnight deadline. A bunch of bills have already failed to cross the finish line.
Sara Libby gives a snapshot of some of the other bills from San Diego lawmakers that moved on to the governor’s desk on Thursday:
• A bill by Assemblyman Todd Gloria helps recipients of public assistance to continue receiving benefits during emergencies.
• A bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher protects women from being fired or disciplined over decisions related to her reproductive health. The bill was inspired in part by a 2012 San Diego case in which a Christian college fired a woman who became pregnant while unmarried.