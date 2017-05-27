Morning Report: Teachers, Students Open Up About Widespread Online Cheating

Last week, Mario Koran sat in on the sort of online class that San Diego Unified increasingly relies on to boost its graduation rate.
He watched as students brazenly cheated – taking answers from websites where other students had already uploaded tests and quizzes, muting lectures so they could watch Netflix, entering gibberish into short answer response fields and getting full credit. Students and teachers said the behavior is rampant in the online classes.
In response, the San Diego Unified School District told the Union Tribune this week that Koran’s experience was merely anecdotal.
Well, the anecdotes are piling up.
In a new story, Koran rounded up many more students and teachers from around the district who came forward to tell the same story. Cheating is rampant, and many kids don’t think they’re learning anything in these classes, as Koran wrote in a follow-up.
A recently retired Morse High teacher said, “it’s worse than you think.” A Hoover student said the courses kept him from not graduating, but didn’t teach him anything. Teachers at Patrick Henry High described in an email obtained by Koran that cheating was rampant and difficult to stop. A teacher at a school that teaches basic life skills to kids with disabilities said that school now gets fewer students, since they can just rely on online courses to get a diploma.