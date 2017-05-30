Morning Report: Researchers Toned Down the SDPD Racial Profiling Study

When the long-awaited, long-delayed study of whether SDPD engages in racial profiling finally dropped, it showed some serious issues, including that black and Hispanic drivers were more likely to be searched than white drivers even though they were less likely to have contraband items.
But drafts of the report obtained by VOSD showed researchers used far more aggressive language and included even more troubling findings that never made it into the final version, Kelly Davis writes in a new story examining the changes between the drafts and the final report.
For example: In more than two-dozen instances, the word “bias” was replaced in the draft with the less-charged word “disparities.” A survey of officers in which the majority said they didn’t believe they’d benefit from impartial policing training was cut. And the final version found “black drivers were more likely than white drivers to be stopped in only one of the San Diego Police Department’s nine divisions;” whereas drafts found that to be true in three divisions.
The city refused to give VOSD copies of the drafts, but San Diego State, which conducted the study, provided them.
Joshua Chanin, the study’s lead researcher, said that almost all of the changes were made internally and without pressure from SDPD. He said in some cases, they decided to use a higher threshold to determine if a finding counted. Overall, he said many of the revisions were made in order to get SDPD to take the study seriously. Experts told us the changes were appropriate and in line with academic standards.
In at least one instance, though, researchers cut a recommendation because the department made it clear they’d never adopt it.