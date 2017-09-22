Morning Report: Rocky Start for New Barrio Logan Plan

In 2014, San Diego voters threw out Barrio Logan’s newly-approved community plan. The shipbuilding industry had sponsored the referendum over a dispute about a new buffer zone the community plan created between heavy industry and residential zones.
Since then, zoning for the neighborhood has been the same anything-goes plan as it has been since 1978. The mayor and other supporters of the referendum promised they would go back to Barrio Logan and get it right.
Now planners think maybe they could just settle the dispute about the buffer zone. After all, the rest of the plan was not very controversial.
Andrew Keatts reports that effort began at a meeting on Wednesday. “It did not go well,” Keatts reports.
How Human Smuggling Works at The Border
Victor Clark-Alfaro knows a few things about smuggling immigrants from Mexico into the United States As director for Tijuana’s Binational Center for Human Rights, Clark-Alfaro has spent decades working with human smugglers in the field to understand migration patterns from Mexico. After so many years of learning, Clark-Alfaro says he could probably smuggle people across the border himself.
In an interview with Clark-Alfaro, Mario Koran digs into what the current state of human smuggling across the border looks like, how it works, and why its happening.