Morning Report: S.D. Public Transit Has a Senior Problem

San Diego was not built for public transit, and public transit is having a hard time building itself for San Diego. Those buses, trolleys and trains have even been losing riders lately. But we’ve learned that a little-known but crucial component of local public transit — a special service for seniors and the disabled — is facing the opposite problem: a big crunch.
As our Maya Srikrishnan reports, ridership for the MTS Access service is up by a third over the past three years. “The problem is that the service is extremely expensive. The smaller buses essentially take people from door to door, costing the agency upwards of $30 per trip, compared with $1.51 per passenger if they use the fixed-route system.”
San Diego’s transit has decided on a fix: Try to make it harder for people to be eligible. It’s now conducting “in-person interviews with everyone who applies to use the paratransit service before signing off. Before, a would-be Access rider could get through the process with an application, a doctor’s sign-off and a phone call.”
Advocates and users aren’t thrilled. That’s not surprising considering that the new rules require trips by people who have trouble getting around and may, in some cases, find it mentally overwhelming to go anywhere.