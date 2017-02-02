Morning Report: Goal Unmet on S.D. Workers and School Building

The San Diego Unified School District spends billions on building and repairing campuses, and there’s long been a goal of hiring plenty of local construction workers for the projects. One goal that came with a project labor agreement the district signed in 2009 was for 70 percent of workers hired for big project to live within the district.
How’s that going? Not too well. A report says the district is further behind than it was five years ago. “Even so,” our Ashly McGlone reports, “leaders who put the local hiring goals in place say they are unconcerned with the shortcomings. One called the targets aggressive and singled out the district resident goal as unrealistic.”
Only 38 percent of the workers on major district projects live within the district, which serves much (but not all) of the city of San Diego. Almost all do, however, live in the county,
The district is also behind its goals on hiring workers from poor neighborhoods. That number is 27 percent; while the goal is 35 percent.