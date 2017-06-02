Morning Report: San Diego Lags on Housing

The price of housing in San Diego is high, and that’s a predictable outcome of economic forces pushing on a city that can’t seem to catch up to the demand for work force housing. While cranes may be busy remaking the downtown skyline, Alon Levy reports San Diego is way behind other big cities in California and around the world when it comes to how many new homes we’ve permitted to be built to address steadily rising costs.
“San Diego County permitted a little more than three units per 1,000 people in 2016. That’s dwarfed by the level of new housing permits in other fast-growing Sun Belt cities,” Levy reports. Dallas, Tokyo, Vancouver, Sydney; all throw up housing start numbers that are multiples of what San Diego is building. Levy reports on how, in many cases, the way local development is governed makes all the difference on getting development projects going. Zoning is national law in Japan, for example, and in Vancouver their city council elections happen at-large instead of by district.
Without changes, Levy writes, “San Diego’s growth will keep lagging those in Canada and the Sun Belt, and rents will continue to stress a majority of households.”
• Rising housing costs hit seniors, too. Can’t afford assisted living in San Diego? Maybe try Mexico instead. (KPBS)
Housing Costs: San Diego Explained
San Diego recently hit its all-time high for housing costs, beating out even the bubbling numbers we saw right before the recession. That’s higher costs for both buyers and renters, and it’s largely thanks to a dearth of new units coming online to keep pace with need. Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean look into those housing numbers and find some doozies, like only four percent of needed moderate income housing being built since 2014, in our most recent San Diego Explained.
Convention Center, SoccerCity Approach Roadblock
A couple of local campaigns to do really big things like expand the convention center and bring professional soccer to Mission Valley could hit a sudden and serious snag on Monday, the Union-Tribune’s David Garrick reports. That’s because, while those individual projects aren’t set to be considered by the City Council until later in June, council members may decide the fate of 2017’s special election funding in general on Monday. Eliminating funding for a 2017 special election “would make it highly unlikely that either measure would go before voters until sometime in 2018 – probably in the November general election,” Garrick reports.