Morning Report: San Diego Lags on Housing

In perhaps related news, Thursday was marked by a sudden explosion of appeals to the public and councilmembers for support of a proposal to put a hotel tax increase on the special ballot in 2017.

The U-T did a poll of voters that special election supporters do not like.

Opinion: Support Hotel Tax Increase Measure, Urgently

Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, wants people to focus on the potential good that could come from a hotel tax increase if part of the revenues from the new tax go toward homeless causes. “The initiative is projected to raise a minimum of $10 million annually to help those on our streets, and finally provide the city with a dedicated funding source to address homelessness,” Vargas writes. He recognizes several concerns about the plan, but urges readers to support the effort regardless. “Will $10 million a year from the hotel tax resolve our homeless crisis? Of course not. Will it help? Absolutely,” Vargas writes.

Opinion: Not So Fast, SoccerCity

On the other side of the special election ballot, Councilmember Barbara Bry has made up her mind about the SoccerCity proposal to turn Qualcomm into a site to host major league soccer, and she’s decided against it. Too much risk, she writes. “The SoccerCity initiative provides no guarantee that a professional soccer stadium or river park will ever be built and that taxpayers may end up on the hook for significant environmental contamination cleanup costs,” Bry writes, citing a recent memo from City Attorney Mara Elliott. Instead, Bry wants the Qualcomm site opened to a competitive proposal process.

It’s Bill-Passin’ Time

Sacramento is busy cranking out bills ahead of a Friday deadline. Assemblymember Shirley Weber managed to get a bill passed out of the assembly that would allow schools to extend teacher probationary periods from their existing first two years to a proposed three years, the Sacramento Bee reports. We’ve previously covered the tricky role tenure plays in California’s education problems.

Over on the state Senate side, Senator Toni Atkins successfully ushered a bill through her chamber that would create a single-payer healthcare system in California. The passage of such a major bill with many crucial details — like how to pay for it — yet to be determined had one Sacramento reporter wondering who would ultimately kill the bill.

• Liam Dillon rounded up a few other notable bills that are coming and going in the whirlwind. (LA Times)

Lightning Round

• President Trump announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords. Governors of California, New York, and Washington have announced a coalition to take the lead on the issue. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer issued his own statement about the need for cities to lead on climate change. (ABC News)

• Court of Appeal: Hey San Diego, quit restraining every defendant who shows up in court with five-point shackles that make them look like a “bear on a chain.” (Union-Tribune)

• New rules, requiring breweries and the food caterers that sell at breweries to both get permits for that food activity, are apparently starting to have an impact.

• Stories about Republican politicians in California facing a tough fight for their elected offices jumped out in both the New York Times and The Washington Post.

• A bill that would prohibit middle and high schools from starting classes prior to 8:30 AM is doing pretty well in the California Legislature. (NBC 7)

• It’s probably been awhile since you last worried about an unexpected earthquake wreaking havoc in San Diego. Here you go! (Union-Tribune)

• Chula Vista politician Steve Padilla is headed back to the California Coastal Commission. (Times of San Diego)

• On Sunday, if you want to be amazed or perhaps a little horrified, you may want to head down to Petco’s Park in the Park and watch a man attempt to win an ice cream sandwich eating contest by eating “45 to 50 ice cream sandwiches” in six minutes. (NBC 7)

Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can email him at voice@s3th.com or find him on Twitter: @loteck.

News

Written by Seth Hall Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can reach him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

