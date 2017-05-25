Morning Report: San Diego Unified’s Transparency Problem

San Diego Unified parents (and, um, Voice of San Diego reporters) have had lots of questions as the district’s announced a $124 million budget deficit, hundreds of layoffs and other cuts.
Yet, as a group of PTA parents at Gage Elementary in San Carlos has found, the district’s been slow to provide answers.
Our Mario Koran recently spent time with Gage parents who’ve grown frustrated as they try to understand the reasons behind the district’s big budget shortfall and how it might impact their children’s school.
A VOSD analysis drives home the challenge they and others face accessing information. Koran dug into the data on the district’s responses to formal public information requests and found it often takes the agency more than 200 days to respond to formal queries from reporters and everyday San Diegans.
Koran learned even district leaders haven’t always had an easy time getting information.
Kevin Beiser, a school board member the Gage Elementary group consulted in hopes of getting answers, confessed he’s sometimes had to repeatedly request information from Superintendent Cindy Marten before he gets it.
"Having to answer" is just a minor problem. The real problem is, the district doesn't know how to account for the missing $/budget deficit, thus, the "delay" in having any answers. Yet, another sign of the times; no accountability/responsibility for the taxpayer's/children's funds.
Unfortunately, parents will never get an answer to their questions let alone accountability for the deficit; assurances of future responsibility will come from the district and -sadly- the parents will let it go -I'm sure it happened before.
But this is where it should stop; parents, community organizers and the public in general should cried out loud/clear, trow these bums out and start all over again. These educated adults should do the right thing for the future of their children and demand accountability and make heads roll -for how long can they be ignore?(?)
Otherwise, the blame REST with these the parents, community organizers and the public in general; the problem is crystal clear and smacking them right in the face. The children are watching; lets show them their superheroes -parents- will come thru and make the district work for them.
Having to answer to anyone is a strange concept for San Diego Unified and California Public Education. When parents understand that their children are nothing more than bargaining chips in contract negotiations the picture will become clear. Parents, other than funding issues like salaries / benefits or school funding ballot measures your children are an inconvenience, once the children have served their purpose as props to get money they're expected to sit down and shut up.
Parents, your children are being ripped off. Your school board is more concerned about sweetheart deals for union labor construction companies than it is about its mission to educate your kids.
Isn't it time to tell the special interest club we call the SDUSD School Board to do special interest work on their time, with their money and to quit selling out the future of San Diego?
Why these SDUSD special interest puppets are still dancing to their union labor masters on your children's time is beyond me, if it's not obvious to parents by now that their children are a distant priority in public education it will become obvious years later when ill prepared students struggle with life after schooling.
Now is the time, recall the SDUSD School Board and start over from the top down.