Morning Report: Water Authority Doesn’t Want to Pay to Test Water

Earlier this year, a San Diego school discovered by pure happenstance that there was lead in its drinking water.
Everyone’s glad a service dog happened to find the problem, but now people are looking for a testing regime that’s a bit more reliable.
The San Diego County Water Authority voted Thursday, though, to oppose a state bill that would require testing of schools’ water each year to be sure they’re lead-free. In opposing the bill, the agency said it’s happy to test schools each year – it just doesn’t want to pay for it.
A representative for one local water district said it was just “sexy” legislation: After the crisis in Flint, Mich., lawmakers are just looking for hot issues to address, she said.
As Ry Rivard reports, the water districts say they just haven’t budgeted to test every school. Plus, they said, it’s making water districts financially responsible for a bunch of schools that didn’t pay to improve their infrastructure.
“If the schools have bad infrastructure, I can’t see how that’s our problem,” said Frank Hilliker, a representative on the Lakeside Water District.