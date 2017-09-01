Morning Report: San Diego Has More Water Than it Needs, an Ongoing Series

In the latest episode of San Diego Actually Has More Water Than It Needs (and Has for a While), the San Diego County Water Authority is trying to come up with incentives to get more of its clients — which include water departments across the region — to use more water.
Demand for water is so low that it could end up sitting in the main pipeline. If it sits there too long, it will become undrinkable.
Water officials are eager for a short-term solution while they try to figure out what to do. They need to do something quickly.
“That’s because the Water Authority has been flushing treated water through its pipeline to keep things clear and drinkable. That flushed water then spills into the Lower Otay Reservoir, a lake near Chula Vista,” writes our Ry Rivard.
Once you dump treated water into a reservoir, well, you have to treat it again. It’s a waste.
If water departments do buy more water from the Water Authority, it doesn’t mean we necessarily have to wash our cars more or get out the Slip ‘N Slides. Various agencies could help out simply by leaving their reservoirs alone and buying water from the pipes for us to drink.