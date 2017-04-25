Morning Report: San Diego’s Starring Role in the Border Wall Plans

A young woman speaks with her grandmother through the border fence in 2009.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the Trump administration is zeroing in on Chula Vista and Imperial Beach as high-priority destinations for the new border wall and that the first $1 billion penciled in for that wall would, in part, fund more than a dozen miles of construction along the San Diego-Tijuana border.

Officials in Chula Vista and Imperial Beach told VOSD that they had no idea what the plans entailed or why their cities were on the list.

But the focus on those cities, as well as the fact that the prototypes for the wall will go up in Otay Mesa, mean San Diego is taking a starring role in efforts to build the border wall.

In a new story, Sara Libby outlines the semantics and symbolism behind the push for a wall, what we know about the existing border fence and state efforts to block the wall.

• Plans for the wall have been moving forward, but President Donald Trump suggested Monday that he might be willing to delay the fight over border wall funding until the fall, instead of shutting down the government over it this week. (The Hill)

District Bullied for Anti-Bullying Campaign

A story posted on far-right news site Breitbart on Sunday has inspired an avalanche of backlash against a San Diego Unified anti-bullying initiative meant to protect Muslim students.