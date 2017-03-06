Morning Report: Look What Else Big SANDAG Hid

SANDAG not only overstated how much money it would collect through the TransNet sales tax hike voters passed in 2004, Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts has discovered the agency also severely understated the cost of local transportation projects it would fund.
The agency updated the cost of projects right when it updated the faulty forecasting Keatts first revealed in October. The projects SANDAG intended to build with TransNet are now $8 billion more expensive
The agency knew about this but held onto the information for quite some time.
Together, vastly overstating how much money it would collect and understating how expensive projects really were equal a $17 billion shortfall for the agency’s 13-year-old, voter-approved transportation program.
SANDAG’s leaders told Keatts that underestimating project costs put the agency in a better position for getting outside state and federal funding.
All Eyes on the Border
With international attention on President Donal Trump’s push to build a border wall and increase deportation efforts, San Diego’s border-front location means our city makes its way into media headlines more often.