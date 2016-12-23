Morning Report: SANDAG’s Error Snowballs Into Scandal

It was October when we first explained how San Diego’s regional transportation authority SANDAG had profoundly miscalculated its financial projections back in 2004 when it persuaded voters to raise taxes to build roads, new trolley lines and other big stuff. Last week, SANDAG itself copped to whole thing, acknowledging its forecasting was broken.
“This is all excusable,” Scott Lewis writes in a new commentary. “They didn’t steal the money or waste it, as far as we can tell.” SANDAG simply underestimated the amount of money it would bring in, and as a result, promised projects that won’t have any funding.
But what isn’t excusable, Lewis writes, is how the agency knowingly used the same flawed forecasting method to pitch another tax hike called Measure A to voters just last month, claiming it would raise $18 billion for new projects. “That was all a sham. The tax would have raised much less,” Lewis writes, pointing out how agency officials could have used Measure A to shed light on the shortfalls from 2004. But they didn’t, instead choosing not to tell voters that Measure A would likely suffer the same fate. “This is now a scandal,” Lewis writes.
What Schools Taught Us in 2016
This year we looked into several San Diego schools to find out why they stand out from the crowd. In the case of schools like Sherman Elementary or The O’Farrell Charter School, they shine bright due to their ability to achieve success beyond expectation. In the case of Lincoln High School, it stands out primarily because of its consistent inability to overcome conditions that send students and parents fleeing. “Each story is distinct, but when we take a step back, we see common threads,” Mario Koran writes in the latest Learning Curve.
