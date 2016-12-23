Morning Report: SANDAG’s Error Snowballs Into Scandal

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now

Those common threads include practices like parents choosing to send children to schools other than their nearest public school. San Diego Unified hasn’t made much progress on its effort to increase the amount of children who stay in their own neighborhood school since 2011 when the district made putting a quality school in every neighborhood a priority. Parents still send their kids to public schools in outside neighborhoods or to charter schools.

We also noticed how schools often reflect the varying priorities of parents and their surrounding neighborhood. Some schools prioritize test scores, while others focus on student behavior or exposing students to multiple languages. Schools have the ability to both reflect and respond to the communities they reside in, Koran notes.

Poway Unified Tightens Finances

The Poway Unified School District suffered a major setback this year when it finally fired its superintendent in July, alleging he had taken home hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized pay. Since then, the district’s board has been fighting to rebuild credibility, including a recent effort to rein in credit card spending by district staff and to tighten the rules on cash payouts of vacation time. In addition, “board members this month approved up to $50,000 for an internal controls audit,” Ashly McGlone reports.

Four Ways to Help Homeless

Greg Anglea is executive director of Interfaith Community Services, an organization that focuses on social services and the homeless. Around this time of year he fields a lot of questions about what people can do to help the homeless. Anglea’s primary suggestion, he writes in a new op-ed: “hire skilled, screened, hardworking people through organizations like Interfaith, Father Joe’s Villages, Veterans Village of San Diego, Alpha Project and others.” For those not in a position to hire people, Anglea suggests volunteering for one of those organizations, or donating whatever you can to help them accomplish their missions.

Finally, Anglea suggests, talk to the homeless. “The time you take to visit with a person in crisis can make a real difference,” he writes.

Safeguarding Gangster Babies From Trump

Fearing that a statewide database that tracks gang membership with reckless inaccuracy could be used by federal officials under a Trump administration, California’s outgoing Attorney General Kamala Harris has called for changes. She wants the state’s Department of Justice to be given full control of the database, reports Voice of OC’s Yvette Cabrera . The DOJ would aim to “ensure that the information in the system is verified using the ‘strict standards’ of the department’s criminal justice information services division,” Cabrera writes.

San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber has been a leading voice on efforts to reform the database.

Budget Woes Go From Bad to Worse

Last month the mayor’s office dropped the gloomy news that San Diego’s budget may have deep shortfalls in coming years as the cost of paying for pensions rises. But on Thursday the city’s independent budget analyst rained on the gloomy parade with news that the shortfalls may be even worse than the mayor projected. “The mayor’s outlook left out some key costs that would likely increase those deficits and extend them two more years,” KPBS reports. Those key costs”included $47 million to service future bonds, $23 million to replace city vehicles and more than $17 million for new police officers and equipment.”

Lightning Round

• The city of El Cajon is moving to district elections for City Council members, which means they have to draw their first Council district lines. (KPBS)

• The L.A. Times documents the harrowing journey of immigrants crossing continents to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Back in July, we published this photo essay of the Tijuana shelters packed with migrants.

• Tijuana City Councilman Luis Torres Santillan is still in a U.S. jail while he waits to face charges of money laundering. (Union-Tribune)

• The Port of San Diego drives more than $8 billion in economic activity and supports 68,300 jobs, a new report finds. (Times of San Diego)

• Governing.com looks into San Diego’s community planning groups and compares them to how other cities make land use decisions.

• Rear-facing car seats will be required in California for passengers under 2 years old, effective Jan. 1. (KPBS)

• Bah, humbug! Winner of this year’s Grinch award goes to whoever picked up the entire lighted Christmas tree at the end of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach and threw it into the ocean.

Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can email him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

This article relates to: Morning Report, News

Written by Seth Hall Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can reach him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

Partner Voices