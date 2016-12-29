Morning Report: School Districts Dig Into Reserves

I would like to donate $

North County Report: Battles over Building

This week’s VOSD North County Report recaps our coverage of the year’s big development battles and links to a KPBS story featuring a Fallbrook resident who spends his weekends searching for missing migrants at the border.

Also in the North County Report: A mudslide in Oceanside, an investigation of sheriff’s deputies filmed kicking and punching a man pinned to the ground, a new gang tattoo removal program and more.

Mammoth Fine for Qualcomm

“South Korea’s antitrust regulator slapped a 1.03 trillion won ($865 million) fine on Qualcomm Inc. Wednesday for allegedly violating competition laws,” the AP reports. South Korea reportedly accounts for about 20 percent of Qualcomm’s revenue. The San Diego-based company plans to appeal.

‘You Can’t Fight in Here. This Is the War Room!’

Remember when Rep. Scott Peters live-streamed the big House sit-in protest earlier this year, annoying the living you-know-what out of Republicans but failing to motivate Democrats enough to take back any part of the national government? Well, now Republicans in the House are pushing for a policy that would fine members of Congress if they dare to take photos or record audio or video on the House floor.

The proposed fine isn’t much ($2,500), but a spokeswoman for the speaker of the House says “these changes will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved in the House of Representatives so lawmakers can do the people’s work.”

Quick News Hits: How Iowa Beats Us

• The U-T follows reporting on lawsuits against labor leader Mickey Kasparian. Here is everything we know about the allegations and the extraordinary tensions in the labor community they illuminated.

• San Diego police are trying to identify a young black male, possibly aged 15-19, who was hit by a car on Christmas Eve and seriously injured. The victim, who was riding his bike at Imperial Avenue and 47th Street, wasn’t carrying identification. You can see his photo here.

• The Del Mar Fair (aka the San Diego County Fair) has dumped its 2017 theme “How the West was Fun” because it may offend Indians who didn’t find the West to be particular fun. The replacement: “Where the West is Fun.” (U-T)

• Hmm. “‘Planking’ as punishment is in line with district policies, San Diego Unified says in response to complaint,” says a U-T headline (via the L.A. Times).

• “The Navy allowed the worst corruption scandal in its history to fester for several years by dismissing a flood of evidence that the rotund Asian defense contractor was cheating the service out of millions of dollars and bribing officers with booze, sex and lavish dinners, newly released ­documents show,” The Washington Post reports. The story is about the alleged crooked contractor known as “Fat Leonard” (Leonard Glenn Francis) who was arrested here and “pleaded guilty to defrauding the Navy of $35 million.”

• A new report says San Diego County has 3.3 million residents. That means we’re home to more people than 21 American states and Washington D.C.; we rank just above Iowa, which has tallied its 6 electoral votes.

San Diego County, by contrast, has about 4.5 electoral votes, assuming that we’re home to 8 percent of the state’s population and 8 percent of California’s 55 electoral votes.

Yes, there’s a disconnect. As people love to point out every four years, our votes matter less than those in small states.

But you know what they say about the Electoral College: No one wants to go there. Total safety school!

Randy Dotinga is a freelance contributor to Voice of San Diego. He is also immediate past president of the 1,200-member American Society of Journalists and Authors (asja.org). Please contact him directly at randydotinga@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter: twitter.com/rdotinga.

