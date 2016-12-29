Morning Report: School Districts Dig Into Reserves

A VOSD analysis finds that many local school districts have been dipping into their rainy-day funds.
“A look back at more than 10 years of general fund revenues and expenses at the county’s five largest school districts reveals some got into the habit of spending more than they received, while others walked the line as closely as possible,” our Ashly McGlone reports. “Some are only now kicking deficit spending into high gear.”
In fact, nine of the county’s 10 largest districts are planning to pull dollars out of their reserve funds — rainy-day money — to levels near the minimum so they can boost spending over the next couple of years. This of course is happening during a time of economic growth and increasing tax collections.
Behold! VOSD’s Photos of the Year
We’ve put together a photo essay featuring some of the most memorable images from our contributing photographers in 2016, as judged by the photographers themselves.
