Morning Report: SDSU’s Mission in Mission Valley

San Diego State University wants a big chunk of land in Mission Valley around Qualcomm Stadium, but the university doesn’t need the land for educational purposes until the year 2047 or later.
The university wants 35 acres of land there and is ready to build a $150 million stadium. But it wouldn’t use the rest of the land for classrooms or faculty housing, at least not yet. Instead, it would own the property and lease it out as “office-type space,” said Bob Schulz, the lead architect and an associate vice president at SDSU.
Scott Lewis reports on this revelation, which Shulz made to a crowd of land-use experts this week.
The disclosure undermines the notion that the university needs the land to expand its educational offerings and serve students in the next several years.
At a press conference in November, then-state Sen. Marty Block pointed to a picture of a campus in Mission Valley and said, “Imagine if you will in a handful of years having this concrete jungle turned into a river park, a beautiful kind of bucolic green campus with academic buildings, with faculty housing, student housing, perhaps a biotech park in one corner and an on-campus football stadium.”
If that ever happens, it wouldn’t be in a “handful of years” after all.