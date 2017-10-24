Morning Report: Enviros Question SDG&E Fire Prevention Plan

SDG&E would like you and other power customers to pony up $379 million to help pay for the costs of the 2007 wildfires, for which it was partially responsible. And, of course, SDG&E would really like to never be linked to a wildfire again. So it wants to spend $420 million on a prevention effort — replacing wooden transmission polls in the wildfire danger zone of the Cleveland National Forest.
It’s “common sense,” SDG&E says, to replace the wooden poles with steel ones that won’t burn. But, as our reporter Ry Rivard, discovers, this isn’t a simple matter.
“Environmental groups are concerned both about the cost — the project would raise rates by about 2 percent — and the effects on the forest. More than three dozen crews could be working on the project at once and helicopters would be required to do some of the work,” he reports.
And then there’s another thing: Environmentalists say wooden poles haven’t been blamed for starting fires.
Environment Report: What’s Up With Hep A Water Testing?
Hepatitis A can lurk in ocean and river water. San Diego has a hepatitis A outbreak among the homeless, some of whom live along the San Diego River. So officials should test our waterways for the virus, right?
Well, it’s not that simple, as Rivard explains in this week’s VOSD Environment Report. As he reports, the CDC doesn’t think testing is needed, and signs of the virus could mean little to nothing. But even these facts don’t make testing completely irrelevant.