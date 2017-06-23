Morning Report: What Our South Bay Investigation Revealed

For the past week, Maya Srikrishnan has been revealing the extent and causes of the South Bay’s hidden homelessness crisis.
Now, she’s written up a handy recap distilling the biggest findings from months of reporting on the vulnerable communities hidden away in junkyards, storage containers and crowded multiple families to an apartment.
A snapshot:
Some agencies, including the ones that dole out the most money to alleviate homelessness, treat street homelessness as if it’s virtually the only type of homelessness. That means families like those in the South Bay, that couch surf at relatives’ homes or that cram into tiny trailers on lots that aren’t zoned for residents, are invisible when it comes to homeless counts.
Schools have stepped in as a major resource for these families, helping them with far more than conventional learning.
The border plays a major role in the South Bay’s unique housing situation — many families can’t find work without a green card, but can’t get a green card without a stable address, which requires a steady paycheck.