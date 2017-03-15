Morning Report: South Bay’s Unexpected Beer Boom

South Bay, home to some of the county’s poorest and most diverse neighborhoods, hardly sounded like prime pickings to the pioneers of the local craft beer boom. By the end of 2015, just two of 114 area breweries and brewpubs had opened in the region.
Brewers and distributors, it seems, just assumed that the residents preferred their beer to be in non-elite cans and bottles instead of growlers — Bud Light, Corona, Dos Equis, that kind of thing.
But things are changing as brewers have flocked to Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach. It’s a “mini craft beer boom,” writes VOSD contributor Jonah Valdez, who explores the suddenly-suds situation in a new story.
Many of the business owners behind the new openings resent the assumptions that have held craft beer back in the South Bay.
“The biggest hurdle has been the perception that the South Bay either didn’t want [craft beer], wasn’t ready for it, or didn’t have the market for it,” Eddie Trejo, co-owner of Machete Beer House in National City told Valez. “All these misguided perceptions: It’s low-income; there is mostly Mexicans and Filipinos; they don’t want [craft beer].”
• No, New York Times, we don’t call it “the Pacific Beach,” and it sounds weird to describe Miramar as a “neighborhood.” Other than that, thanks for the shout-out from the Frugal Traveler about our sights and suds: In addition to great beer, he writes, we’re also home to “great nightlife, scenic cliffside hikes, and boardwalks and beaches as welcoming as you will find anywhere in the country.” (Where are the unwelcoming beaches and boardwalks? Spill, NYT!)