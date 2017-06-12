Morning Report: The Special Election Showdown

Monday is a big day for city politics, as the City Council will decide whether to schedule a special election that Mayor Kevin Faulconer badly wants.
On Friday, Faulconer made a power move by vetoing certain changes to his budget – he reinserted funding for a special election, and retaliated against the Council members who opposed the election by taking money from their districts.
While the veto and vindictiveness was surprising for a mayor doesn’t usually make waves, it was just the latest in a series of moves over the years as city politicians test the limits of their power and of the strong mayor system.
In a new column, Scott Lewis revisits similarly pivotal moves over the last few years made by Mike Aguirre, Bob Filner and Jan Goldsmith.
In his struggle to get a special election on the ballot, Lewis writes, “Faulconer showed us the search for innovations in City Hall governance is going strong.”
Now, onto the special election itself …